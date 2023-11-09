﻿Goa: MLA Ramesh Tawadkar Grills Officials Over Polem Checkpost Complaints

Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar addresses a meeting with officials of various departments over the Polem checkpost fiasco. | The Goan Network

CANACONA: Following bitter complaints of public grievances and particularly as a fallout of a few sting operations exposing corruption at Polem checkpost, Speaker and Canacona MLA Ramesh Tawadkar cornered officials of Excise, RTO and Police in a meeting at Canacona on Wednesday.

At one point Speaker Tawadkar retorted, "The infamy of the checkpost at Polem will not end unless two-three people are suspended".

Bribery issue brought to Tadwalkar's attention

While a few sting operations caught officials taking bribes at the border, recently in another expose, AAP president Amit Palekar exposed how officials of different departments are taking bribes, looting particularly inter-State motorists.

Taking cognizance of such incidents at Polem checkpost, the MLA and Speaker of Canacona held a meeting with officials of various departments including the heads of the Excise Department, RTO (Transport Department) and Police Department on Wednesday at Sristhal Rest House and reviewed the situation at the Pole checkpost.

Stating such behaviour of the government officials will not be accepted henceforth, he asked the officials whether the situation will improve only after 2-3 staff are suspended for such misconduct and that will stop bringing more shame to the Polem checkpost.

Thorough investigation of the matter: Tadwalkar

Stating there is always a race to get posted for duty at Polem checkpost, Tawadkar said the scandalous affairs taking place at the check naka (checkpost), will be discussed with the Chief Secretary of Goa and other senior officers and warned that the matter will be properly investigated and action will be taken against the culprits.

"The disrepute earned for Polem check post will not stop unless at least two-three persons are suspended’," Tawadkar said before issuing orders to his staff to fix a meeting with the Chief Secretary and other senior officers on the issue.

