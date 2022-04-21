Goa: Lucky escape for occupants as ambulance gutted by fire

Margao: In a major accident, an ambulance was completely gutted in a massive fire following a head-on collision between an ambulance and a Skoda car at Ramnagar-Mugalli in Sao Jose de Areal on Wednesday morning.

Luckily, the occupants of the ambulance, including a patient, his relative, a nurse and the driver escaped with minor injuries.

Before the fire could engulf the ambulance, the occupants of the ambulance, including the patient were rescued. The occupants of the ambulance were later shifted to another ambulance.

A local resident, Dinesh Gawande informed that the nurse travelling in the ambulance sustained minor injuries on her forehead.

He pointed out that the incident occurred following a head on collision between the Ambulance and the car at Ramnagar on Wednesday morning. He further said the ambulance caught fire due to the impact of the accident.

“Immediately, the patient and other occupants including the nurse were all rescued and shifted out of the ill-fated vehicle before the fire engulfed the ambulance and before completely gutting the vehicle”, he said.

“When we rushed to the site following the accident, the driver of the ill-fated car was inside and was saved because of the air bag”, Dinesh said.

He pointed out that the ambulance was coming towards Margao from Curchorem while the ill-fated car was proceeding in the opposite direction.

It took the fire brigade around 15 minutes to reach the spot and the ambulance was completely gutted before the fire fighting operations could commence.

Fire Officer, Gill De Sa informed that the occupants of the ambulance escaped with minor injuries. “We had sent two fire tenders after receiving a call at 10.27 am on Wednesday, but by the time we reached the spot, the ambulance was under fire”, he said.

