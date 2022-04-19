Goa: Margao fire brigade hold demonstration, awareness camp for colleges

The Margao Fire brigade on Monday held a demonstration cum awareness camp for the staff of the Damodar College of Commerce and Govind Ramnath Kare College of law in handling fire extinguishers in times of emergencies.

Margao Fire Officer Gill de Sa explained to the participants how to operate the fire extinguishers in emergency situations. He later held a demonstration outside the building by giving tips to the College staff on using the fire extinguishers.

Gill told the media that he explained to the college staff what they should do when a fire breaks out and before the fire brigade turns out and reached the spot. “This is a very crucial time. We have explained how the staff can help in bringing the fire under control or to stop the spread of the fire in the building by using the fire extinguishers installed in the building”, he added.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:28 AM IST