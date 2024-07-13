Goa: Losses Mount In Aldona As Continuous Rains Drown Paddy Fields

Mapusa: Farmers in Aldona are grappling with severe losses as continuous rains have devastated their paddy crops.

The relentless downpour has not only washed away recently sown paddy seeds but also submerged sprouting crops for nearly a week, leading to fears of widespread rotting. Many farmers are reporting significant financial losses due to the destruction of their prepared paddy crops.

Local Farmers On Heavy Rainfall

According to local farmers, the fields have been inundated since Sunday, with persistent flooding wreaking havoc on their agricultural efforts. One of the primary reasons for this flooding, as identified by the farmers, is the lack of maintenance in the drainage system.

Read Also Goa: Mapusa Court Grants Conditional Bail To Activist Gaurav Bakshi

The drain connecting the farm has not been desilted, leading to severe waterlogging. Additionally, some farmers suspect that the sudden release of water from the Tilari dam contributed to the unexpected surge in water levels.

This issue, they say, has been recurring for years, but the situation has worsened this year due to increased water levels. The neglected drain, clogged with silt and litter such as empty plastic and liquor bottles, has compounded the problem. These obstructions have caused water to overflow into the fields rather than being channelled away. As a result, farmers have been unable to use mechanized machinery for ploughing, further hampering their efforts.

Local Farmers Explain About TheirSituation

Raghoba Karapurkar, a local farmer, reported that all the paddy seeds he sowed were washed away by the heavy rainfall. He explained that water entered the fields instead of flowing through the intended canal. Another farmer, Chandrakant Salgaonkar, lamented that his cultivated paddy saplings were also swept away by the water.

Rajshree Pednekar highlighted the need for repairs to the farm dam, expressing frustration over the recurring losses. “How are we going to do farming if such losses start happening every year? We have been putting so much effort and money into cultivating the fields, but all our work gets washed away. The government should compensate for our losses,” Pednekar urged.

Demands For Compensation Made By Farmers

The farmers are demanding compensation for the damages incurred, fearing that prolonged flooding could completely ruin their agricultural prospects.

Zonal Agriculture Officer Sampatti Dhargalkar confirmed that a preliminary survey revealed most of the fields were underwater. However, she assured that a detailed survey would be conducted in the coming week to assess the actual extent of the damage.

“We cannot analyze the actual loss now. From Monday, our officials will fan out to different areas to assess the damage caused to crops,” Dhargalkar stated. Despite the dire situation, she offered a glimmer of hope, noting that paddy crops have the resilience to grow even after being submerged for a few days. “It’s only when the crop is submerged in water for a very long time that the crops rot,” she added.

As Aldona's farmers await the detailed survey and potential government compensation, they continue to contend with the aftermath of the relentless rains, hoping for a reprieve and support to rebuild their livelihoods.