Goa: Mapusa Court Grants Conditional Bail To Activist Gaurav Bakshi

Mapusa: A Mapusa court on Friday granted conditional bail to citizen rights activist and actor Gaurav Bakshi, who was involved in an incident where he allegedly blocked the official vehicle of Fisheries Minister Nilkant Halarnkar.

The Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Mapusa, instructed Bakshi to furnish a personal bond and a surety of Rs 15,000. Additionally, Bakshi is required to report to the police station for the next eight days and is prohibited from entering the Revora panchayat area for two months.

Request Made By Colvale Police During The Court Proceedings

During the court proceedings, Colvale Police requested the seizure of Bakshi’s car for further investigation. Bakshi’s counsel opposed this, arguing that the case was politically motivated.

In a twist, a media outlet reported later in the evening that Bakshi had been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody. Mapusa DySP Sandesh Chodankar confirmed that Bakshi was temporarily remanded to judicial custody because he could not produce the surety on time.

However, Adv Nigel D’Costa, Bakshi’s counsel, clarified the situation. "As a matter of procedure, Bakshi was transferred from police custody to judicial custody, and after fulfilling the bail conditions, he was released. He was at home by 5 pm," D’Costa stated.

This incident has attracted significant media attention and sparked discussions about the motivations behind the charges against Bakshi.