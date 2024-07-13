Goa: IMD Records 25 Pc Surplus In Seasonal Rainfall; Heavy Showers To Continue

Panaji: After an almost dry 24-hour spell, heavy rains lashed Goa on Friday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Goa has recorded a 25 per cent surplus in seasonal rainfall so far.

As of Friday morning, the State recorded over 65 inches of rainfall (1655 mm) exceeding the normal average of 1332.2 mm.

IMD Issues An Orange Alert Till July 14

The IMD Goa issued an Orange Alert till July 14 during which heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected; and a Yellow Alert on July 15-16. A high wave alert has also been issued for the coast of North Goa from Chapora to Panaji (Malim) on July 13 from 2:30 pm to 11:30 pm.

On Friday, Panaji received the maximum rainfall with 51 mm, followed by Mormugao with 23 mm and Canacona with 16 mm, as per IMD Goa.

The State continued to experience flooding of low-lying areas including fields, and waterlogging on roads in several places.