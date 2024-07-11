 Goa Reports 177 Confirmed Dengue Cases In 2024; 1,701 Suspected Cases Detected
Goa Reports 177 Confirmed Dengue Cases In 2024; 1,701 Suspected Cases Detected

Goa Reports 177 Confirmed Dengue Cases In 2024; 1,701 Suspected Cases Detected

The same period saw 195 suspected cases and 2 confirmed cases for chikungunya.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, July 11, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Panaji: The State has reported 1,701 suspected cases of dengue with 177 confirmed cases in the first six months of this year.

The same period saw 195 suspected cases and 2 confirmed cases for chikungunya. 

The data was shared during a meeting of the State Level Committee for Vector-Borne Diseases and the State Task Force for Malaria Elimination held on Wednesday. 

