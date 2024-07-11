Goa Reports 177 Confirmed Dengue Cases In 2024; 1,701 Suspected Cases Detected

Representative image

Panaji: The State has reported 1,701 suspected cases of dengue with 177 confirmed cases in the first six months of this year.

The same period saw 195 suspected cases and 2 confirmed cases for chikungunya.

The data was shared during a meeting of the State Level Committee for Vector-Borne Diseases and the State Task Force for Malaria Elimination held on Wednesday.

Secretary Of Health Arun Kumar Mishra Invites Suggestions On Prevention & Control Of Vector-Borne Diseases

Secretary of Health Arun Kumar Mishra, who chaired the meeting invited suggestions from various departments on how to prevent and control vector-borne diseases. He also directed the concerned members to implement actions based on these suggestions.

State Programme Officer and Deputy Director of the National Vector Borne Diseases Control Programme Dr Kalpana Mahatme discussed various strategies implemented for preventing dengue and chikungunya.