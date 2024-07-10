ATTENTION MOTORISTS! Three-Day Block On Mumbai-Goa Highway From Today; Check Details Here

Mumbai-Goa Highway |

The Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) will be holding a three-day block on the Mumbai-Goa highway from July 11 to 13. The block will be in place twice in a day -- from 6 am to 8 am and 2 pm to 4 pm on all three days.

The block is necessitated for the installation of girders for the construction of a new bridge at Pui near Kolad, a senior PWD official said.

Due to through block, the traffic will be diverted from Kolad and the motorists have been asked to take the Kolad-Roha-Bhise Khid-Wakan Phata or Nagothane, then re-join the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Similarly, in another option, people can take Rawalje-Pali from Kolad and route through Wakan-Pali-Khopoli National Highway. The third option from Kolad will be to take Rawalje-Pali-Wakan Phata and then return to the Mumbai-Goa Highway, the official said.

Nearly 460 km of the 555-km-long Mumbai-Goa highway falls in Maharashtra till Patradevi in the Sindhudurg district. Of the 460 km in Maharashtra, 84 km is being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) while the remaining 376 km has been taken up by the state PWD. Of the 376-km-stretch, 266 km of work is complete. The project has been segmented into 10 packages. The NHAI is aiming to complete the 84-km stretch between Panvel and Indapur by December this year.

The stretch is divided into two packages. Package one, covering 42.3 km from Panvel to Kasu has achieved over 85 per cent physical progress. Package two, from Kasu to Indapur, covers 42.3 km.