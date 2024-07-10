 ATTENTION MOTORISTS! Three-Day Block On Mumbai-Goa Highway From Today; Check Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiATTENTION MOTORISTS! Three-Day Block On Mumbai-Goa Highway From Today; Check Details Here

ATTENTION MOTORISTS! Three-Day Block On Mumbai-Goa Highway From Today; Check Details Here

The NHAI is aiming to complete the 84-km stretch between Panvel and Indapur by December this year.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, July 10, 2024, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai-Goa Highway |

The Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) will be holding a three-day block on the Mumbai-Goa highway from July 11 to 13. The block will be in place twice in a day -- from 6 am to 8 am and 2 pm to 4 pm on all three days.

The block is necessitated for the installation of girders for the construction of a new bridge at Pui near Kolad, a senior PWD official said.

Due to through block, the traffic will be diverted from Kolad and the motorists have been asked to take the Kolad-Roha-Bhise Khid-Wakan Phata or Nagothane, then re-join the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

Read Also
Mumbai: BMC To Open 3Km Stretch Of Coastal Road On July 11
article-image

Similarly, in another option, people can take Rawalje-Pali from Kolad and route through Wakan-Pali-Khopoli National Highway. The third option from Kolad will be to take Rawalje-Pali-Wakan Phata and then return to the Mumbai-Goa Highway, the official said.

Nearly 460 km of the 555-km-long Mumbai-Goa highway falls in Maharashtra till Patradevi in the Sindhudurg district. Of the 460 km in Maharashtra, 84 km is being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) while the remaining 376 km has been taken up by the state PWD. Of the 376-km-stretch, 266 km of work is complete. The project has been segmented into 10 packages. The NHAI is aiming to complete the 84-km stretch between Panvel and Indapur by December this year.

Read Also
Mumbai: 2 Lanes Connecting Coastal Road & Bandra-Worli Sea Link To Open On July 11
article-image

The stretch is divided into two packages. Package one, covering 42.3 km from Panvel to Kasu has achieved over 85 per cent physical progress. Package two, from Kasu to Indapur, covers 42.3 km.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

2019 Gadchiroli Blast Case: Bombay HC Rejects Discharge Plea Of Alleged Naxal

2019 Gadchiroli Blast Case: Bombay HC Rejects Discharge Plea Of Alleged Naxal

Mumbai Faces Pothole Threat After Record 300 mm Rainfall; BMC Orders Immediate Inspections And...

Mumbai Faces Pothole Threat After Record 300 mm Rainfall; BMC Orders Immediate Inspections And...

'Metro 3 Operational Date Not Finalised Yet': MMRCL

'Metro 3 Operational Date Not Finalised Yet': MMRCL

Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Man Loses ₹40 Lakh To Online Gambling Scam, Alleges Controlled Apps By...

Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Man Loses ₹40 Lakh To Online Gambling Scam, Alleges Controlled Apps By...

ATTENTION MOTORISTS! Three-Day Block On Mumbai-Goa Highway From Today; Check Details Here

ATTENTION MOTORISTS! Three-Day Block On Mumbai-Goa Highway From Today; Check Details Here