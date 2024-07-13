Goa Tragedy: Fatal Accident On Solapur-Sangli National Highway Claims Life Of Devotee Heading To Pandharpur For Ashadhi Ekadashi

Mapusa: Tragedy struck a group of devotees heading to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi as their journey was marred by a fatal accident on the Solapur-Sangli National Highway.

About The Incident

The incident occurred at Kavathe Mahakal around 11:45 am on Friday, resulting in the death of 65-year-old Gauri Gurudas Kudtarkar from Apa Colony, Karkyachoval-Revora.

Kudtarkar was travelling in a Wagon R car with fellow devotees Surekha Shirodkar from Apa Colony, Revora, and driver Sabaji Gad from Mulgao. According to reports, Gauri began feeling unwell as they approached the Solapur-Sangli highway and moved to the back seat of the car. Suresh Shirodkar and driver Sabaji Gad were in the front seats when tragedy struck.

Their vehicle was rear-ended by a speeding Telangana-registered Innova, causing a severe impact. Gauri, seated in the rear, sustained critical injuries and tragically succumbed to them on the spot. Both Suresh Shirodkar and Sabaji Gad were injured in the collision.

The driver of the Innova and another occupant fled the scene immediately after the accident. Kawate Mahakal police responded swiftly upon receiving the report and conducted an initial investigation. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

The accused Harshid Poreddy of Andhra Pradesh has been arrested by the Kavathe Mahankal Police.