South Goa District Collector Directs PWD To Install Rumbler Sticks At Accident-Prone Area Within 30 Days Following Rider's Death At Seraulim

Margao: After the death of a young rider from Navelim in a road accident at Seraulim, South Goa district Collector, Asvin Chandru has directed the PWD to install the rumbler sticks at the accident-prone area within 30 days.

Sadly, questions are raised about whether the district Collector will initiate any action against the PWD for non-compliance with the notification issued in August last year to install the rumbler sticks.

The PWD got a rap on their knuckles at the meeting of the South Goa Road and Traffic safety committee meeting chaired by the Collector after GOACAN Secretary Lorna Fernandes drew the attention of Asvin Chandru that the PWD had disobeyed the notification dated August 2023 to install rumblers at Seraulim.

For, the notification spoke of initiating action against the PWD under section 188 of the IPC for non-compliance.

Statement Of GOACAN Secretary Lorna Fernandes

GOACAN secretary Lorna Fernandes pointed out that the issue over the young rider’s death was discussed at the meeting since the PWD, Div VI had failed to comply with the August 2023 notification to install rumbler sticks at Seraulim.

“We had insisted on penal action against the PWD for non-compliance of the notification on rumbler sticks, but there was no answer from the authorities”, she said.

The committee also discussed a host of issues pertaining to traffic safety, including installation of speed breakers on approach roads to the highways.

It was further decided that the police would take action against road rollers slowing down traffic on the highways and major roads.