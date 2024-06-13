 Goa: Sao Jose de Areal Villagers Call On Authorities To Clear Scrap Spilling Onto Roads From Scrapyards
The main fear of the villagers is that the scrapyards may turn out to be a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and vector-borne diseases.

Margao: Sao Jose de Areal villagers have called upon the authorities to clear the scrap that has spilled out from the units onto the road, fearing that the scrapyards may turn out a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and vector-borne diseases.

Social activist Freddy Travasso told the media that an inspection of the scrapyards earlier this month had revealed the sorry state of affairs in the village. 

“It was agreed that the scrap spilling onto the roads from the yards should be immediately cleared by the owners, but in vain”, he said.

Freddy feared that there may be an outbreak of dengue and malaria cases in the village with the monsoon setting in and the scrapyards may be the source of water logging and stagnation, offering ground for mosquito breeding.

“We hope the department of Health, Industry learn a lesson or two from the past wherein the village had witnessed an outbreak of dengue and malaria due to water logging and stagnation at the scrapyards”, he said, while demanding immediate action.

