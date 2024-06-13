Goa: Konkan Railway Corporation Pulls Plug On Rent-A-Bike Plan; Scraps E-Tender

Margao: The Konkan Railway Corporation has backtracked on its controversial decision to start a rent-a-bike facility at its seven railway stations across Goa and outside with the Corporation announcing its decision to scrap the e-tender.

Statement Of Baban Ghatge, A Senior Official Of Konkan Railways Corporation

KRC senior official Baban Ghatge told the media on Wednesday that the Corporation has scrapped the e-tender which was scheduled to be opened on June 18.

He said "a decision to this effect has been taken by the Konkan Railway management in view of the opposition from many quarters, and in view of the stand of the Goa government should not go in for the rent-a-bike facility at the railway station."

Reaction Of Local Tourism Stakeholders To The Decision

The Konkan Railway’s decision, which was announced by KR Chairman Santosh Kumar Jha during his visit to Margao last month, had kicked up a huge storm with local tourism stakeholders engaged in rent-a-car and rent-a-bike business, expressed apprehensions over the move, fearing the decision will only displace the locals from the business.

In fact, rent-a-bike and taxis had arranged meetings at the Margao railway station, besides meetings at Benaulim and other places to demand the scrapping of the KR e-tender.

Political parties including Goa Forward, the Aam Aadmi Party, and others had taken up cudgels on behalf of the tourism stakeholders eking a livelihood on rent-a-bike and rent-a-taxi business, by demanding that the Goa government get the Konkan Railway scrap the controversial tender.

Meanwhile, Goa Forward chief Vijai Sardesai has said the powerful voice of Goemkars has prevailed.

“The moment I came to know of Konkan Railway’s flagrant attempts to sneak into Goa’s tourism sector, marginalising Goemkars from their traditional occupations, I had vehemently objected and opposed, while the Margao MLA kept a suspicious silence. Today, this move comes as a victory for our regionalistic aspirations and as a warning that even tactic support of so called people’s representatives to anti-Goan activities will never be tolerated by the people. Let’s continue to remain vigilant, and work to take Goa Forward,” Sardesai added.