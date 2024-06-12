Konkan Railway Scraps Controversial Rent-A-Bike E-Tender For 7 Railway Stations After Facing Opposition

Photo: Ministry of Railways/Twitter

Panaji: The Konkan Railway Corporation (KRC) has scrapped a controversial e-tender that invited bids to run rent-a-bike services at seven railway stations. This decision came after opposition from various groups on Wednesday.

Statement Of CM Sawant On Rent-A-Bike

A few days ago, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced he would discuss the issue with the KRC's managing director. Sawant mentioned ongoing problems with rent-a-bike companies and stated, "We’ll discuss the issue jointly and take an appropriate decision." He also noted that the state government does not want to promote more rent-a-bikes due to saturation and accident concerns.

When he was asked if the tender would be withdrawn, the chief minister said a decision would be made after the meeting with the KRC managing director. The KRC's tender for rent-a-bike services at stations in Konkan, Goa, and Karnataka has faced significant criticism.

All Goa Tourism Stakeholders Association, had opposed this proposal and had urged CM to abandon the plan. Taxi operators had also met with CM Sawant, demanding the tender be scrapped. The tender proposed rent-a-bike services at Madgaon, Karwar, Canacona, Thivim, Karmali in Goa, and Gokarna Road and Kumta Railway Station in Karnataka, through a single contract for all seven stations.﻿