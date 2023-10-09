Goa: Labourer From West Bengal Killed In Chimbel Hit-And-Run Mishap, Investigation Underway

Bengali native dies in road accident | The Goan Network

OLD GOA: A labourer was killed in a hit-and-run mishap that occurred at the Kadamba plateau, Chimbel on Sunday night and that efforts were on to trace the vehicle.

According to information available, the labourer Harlaal Murmu (29) n/o West Bengal was crossing the road when a four-wheeler struck him and ran over, resulting in his instant death.

The unfortunate accident

Eyewitnesses informed that the four-wheeler, which was proceeding towards Panaji then made a U-turn and veered towards Ponda side.

“A person on a bullet motorcycle then chased the four-wheeler and was able to get its registration number which has been shared with the Old Goa police,” an eyewitness said.

The Old Goa police arrived at the site, conducted the panchanama and further investigations are underway.

The police informed that the body of the labourer was shifted to the GMC in 108 ambulance.