Goa: KRC Earns ₹5.60 Cr Over 3 Months From Fines On Ticketless Travel

Margao: An intensive ticket-checking drive by the Konkan Railway Corporation (KRC) in the last three months of October to December 2023 has enriched the coffers of the corporation by ₹5.60 crore.

KRC senior official Baban Ghatge informed the media that the corporation will continue the intensive ticket-checking drive in the new year to stop ticketless travel. Addressing the media, Ghatge said the corporation has registered 18,466 cases of ticketless travel against the offenders, adding that an amount of ₹5.60 crore was recovered from the violators by way of penalty.

He said that 6,675 cases were registered against unauthorized travellers in December 2023, generating a revenue of ₹1.95 crore by way of penalties.

KRC urges citizens to travel with authorized railway tickets

The KRC appealed to the people to travel with a journey ticket, adding that people visiting the Margao railway station and other stations should buy a platform ticket to avoid a penalty. He said the KRC will intensify the drive against ticketless travel in the coming months.

Meanwhile, Ghatge said that the KRC has started implementing the parking and access charges at the Margao railway station. He said people entering the railway station to drop passengers will be charged access charges only if they stay more than 10 minutes at the station premises.