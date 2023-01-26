Konkan Railway celebrates 74th Republic Day

Sanjay Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director / Konkan Railway unfurled the National flag and inspected the RPF contingent on the occasion of Republic Day - 2023 celebrations at Konkan Rail Vihar - Nerul, Navi Mumbai.

Addressing the gathering, Sanjay Gupta, CMD/KRCL complimented all Employees for their excellent teamwork, dedication to their duties and responsibilities and urged the Employees to continue working with the same dedication towards the growth of Konkan Railway. He congratulated all, for the remarkable achievement of the completion of 100% route electrification of Konkan Railway in March 2022 which was dedicated to the Nation by Prime Minister on 20th June 2022. Konkan Railway achieved another major milestone in the construction of the World’s highest Railway bridge in Jammu & Kashmir, when the over arch deck of the iconic Chenab Railway bridge was completed with a Golden Joint on 13th August 2022. It is worth mentioning that Konkan Railway made rapid strides in improving passenger and freight services thereby resulting in an increase in revenue.

The function was attended by Officers and Staff of Konkan Railway and similar functions were organized in Ratnagiri and Karwar region of Konkan Railway.

