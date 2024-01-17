 Goa: Kala Academy Announces 9th Tiatr ‘B’ Group Competition Schedule
Updated: Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 08:21 PM IST
Kala Academy | The Goan Network

Panaji: In a celebration of Konkani theatre, Kala Academy is set to host the 9th Tiatr ‘B’ Group Competition from January 22 to January 31 at Dinanath Mangeshkar Kala Mandir, Panaji. The competition will feature eight Tiatr groups showcasing their talent daily at 7.00 pm.

The opening act, “Amdhar Porjecho Kamdhar,” will be presented by Quitula Sports and Cultural Club, Aldona Quitula, on January 22, following the inauguration.

Program schedule

The subsequent days will witness captivating performances, including “Hunvar” by Barebhat Social And Cultural Association, Raia-Salcete on January 24, “Bhogxitolo” by Basilio Art and Cultural Association, Siolim-Bardez on January 25, and “I Am Sorry” by Dynamik Art Entertainment, Panaji, on January 26.

Sant Matevachim Noketram, Azossim-Tiswadi, will present “Rog” on January 27, followed by “Nishthavan” by GF Production, Navelim-Salcete, on January 29. Britona Dramatic Academy, Britona-Bardez, will stage “Hope Love Sacrifice” on January 30.

Grand finale

The grand finale on January 31 will feature “Maka Salvar Kor” presented by Pacheco’s Dramatic And Cultural Association, Curtorim-Salcete.

Kala Academy encourages Tiatr enthusiasts to attend in large numbers, making the event a resounding success and celebrating the rich cultural heritage of Konkani theatre.

