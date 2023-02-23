Goa: Tradition of Indian theatre is bright, says Power Minister

The tradition of Indian theatre is bright, it has got many years of tradition. After independence, the theatre in our country has grown exponentially. This art was patronised and encouraged by the government and its theatre lovers. Power Minister Sudin Dhavalikar asserted that there were many changes in Marathi theatre in the next six decades after independence.

The Power Minister was speaking as the Chief Guest at the Golden Jubilee Celebration of Rawalnath Natya Samaj at Gurvaswada Kundai. Senior theatre actor and drama director Sridhar Kamat Bambolkar, social worker Mithil Dhavalikar, Sarpanch Kundai, Sarvesh Jalmi, Durgakumar Navati, Fondu V Naik, Rohidas (Ajit) Kundaikar, Panchayat member Rupesh Kundaikar, Suhas Kundaikar and Uttam Kundaikar were present on the occasion.

Senior dramatists were felicitated by Dhavalikar with shawls, sreephal and mementoes on the occasion.

Speaking further, Dhavalikar said that theatre has developed today only because of the efforts made by artists since the pre-independence period of India and Goa. Since before 1961 there were amateur theatre troupes and there were very few female actors and at that time only men played female characters or female roles. In spite of financial difficulties during that time, actors overcame these difficulties and maintained the theatre sector.

Dhavalikar said that it takes tireless work to run any institution and take it forward and many veterans have tried to make the theatre sector survive and flourish. One such artist from Kundai village, Shasikala Kundaikar, has worked to bring about a transformation in the field of art.

In earlier times, various artists and works of art have been created by performing art without electricity, sound mixer and any other facilities. Dhavalikar said that it is the need of the hour to create the right artists today and for that everyone should make efforts at the individual level. He said that there is a dire need to encourage artists today.

On this occasion, Dhavalikar was honoured by the community with a memento by Suhas Kundaikar, a senior citizen of the community.﻿



