Goa: Inundated Seraulim Underpass Leaves Commuters Struggling

Margao: It’s just the first rains of the monsoon season, and the Seraulim underpass was inundated with water, leaving motorists inconvenienced.

The Seraulim subway, which had gained notoriety over a host of issues, including inundation during monsoons, had been in the news recently after a road accident snuffed out the life of a young rider from Navelim.

Villagers Call For Inspection Of The Seraulim Subway

Villagers had recently called for an inspection of the Seraulim subway to find out the causes behind the waterlogging at the road underpass even after the monsoons. Though the Konkan railway had promised to find a solution to the waterlogging, the ground reality at the subway has not changed for the better, as evident by the inundation of the subway on Sunday.

Local residents have feared that the situation will only aggravate during the heavy monsoons, leaving them to face severe hardships, since the frequency of the Seraulim road level crossing is shut for the trains to run.