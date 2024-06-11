 Goa: Inundated Seraulim Underpass Leaves Commuters Struggling
e-Paper Get App
HomeGoaGoa: Inundated Seraulim Underpass Leaves Commuters Struggling

Goa: Inundated Seraulim Underpass Leaves Commuters Struggling

Though the Konkan railway had promised to find a solution to the waterlogging, the ground reality at the subway has not changed for the better, as evident by the inundation of the subway on Sunday.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
article-image

Margao: It’s just the first rains of the monsoon season, and the Seraulim underpass was inundated with water, leaving motorists inconvenienced.

The Seraulim subway, which had gained notoriety over a host of issues, including inundation during monsoons, had been in the news recently after a road accident snuffed out the life of a young rider from Navelim.

Read Also
Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across Streets Of Goa; Severe Waterlogging Reported
article-image

Villagers Call For Inspection Of The Seraulim Subway

Villagers had recently called for an inspection of the Seraulim subway to find out the causes behind the waterlogging at the road underpass even after the monsoons. Though the Konkan railway had promised to find a solution to the waterlogging, the ground reality at the subway has not changed for the better, as evident by the inundation of the subway on Sunday.

Local residents have feared that the situation will only aggravate during the heavy monsoons, leaving them to face severe hardships, since the frequency of the Seraulim road level crossing is shut for the trains to run.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govt Failed To Convince Goans On Need For Tamnar Power Project: Union Minister Of State For Power &...

Govt Failed To Convince Goans On Need For Tamnar Power Project: Union Minister Of State For Power &...

Goa: 'Rain Intensity To Reduce After June 12 In State,' Says Indian Meterological Department

Goa: 'Rain Intensity To Reduce After June 12 In State,' Says Indian Meterological Department

Goan Overseas Citizenship Of India Cardholders Can Now Buy & Sell Properties In State

Goan Overseas Citizenship Of India Cardholders Can Now Buy & Sell Properties In State

Goa: Inundated Seraulim Underpass Leaves Commuters Struggling

Goa: Inundated Seraulim Underpass Leaves Commuters Struggling

Goa: Large Tree Collapse Damages Part Of House In Sanvordem

Goa: Large Tree Collapse Damages Part Of House In Sanvordem