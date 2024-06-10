Heavy Rains Wreak Havoc Across Streets Of Goa; Severe Waterlogging Reported

The onset of the monsoon season in Goa has brought chaos to the state's roads. Despite recent road renovations, the relentless downpours have battered the roads, leaving them vulnerable to damage.

The concrete retaining structure at Taad-Maad, St Inez collapsed today. Following the collapse of the concrete retaining structure, Mayor Rohit Monserrate inspected the site.

"Our priority is the temple and banyan tree. We've instructed the contractor to backfill and secure the temple first, then proceed with structural reinstatement. They will clean the drain and install shoring to protect the temple before continuing with the drain work," said Mayor Monserrate.

Incidents Reported

A bus got stuck in Curchorem-Cacora after a road cave-in due to loose mud around a manhole from recent sewage works today. MLA Nilesh Cabral stated that such issues will persist for two years during the rainy season due to the unstable mud.

Large potholes have emerged in front of the Panaji bus stand causing significant inconvenience for commuters. Flooding added to the chaos, with Panaji's 18 June road submerged under heavy rainfall, rendering it impassable for vehicles. Sections of Chogm roads have begun to sink, compounding the woes of commuters.

Damage Caused By Heavy Rains

Even efforts to improve infrastructure have backfired. Roads recently dug up and restored for laying electric cables in the Cuncolim Municipal area have failed to withstand the rains, resulting in vehicles getting stuck in newly formed trenches. The emergence of potholes in Anjuna hinders smooth travel and raises safety concerns for motorists.

Beyond road infrastructure, the rains have also taken a toll on residential areas, with the retaining wall of a house collapsing at Chogm Road in Sangolda, partially obstructing traffic flow. Similarly, the retaining wall of Zollo vau in Gavona Chorao gave way after heavy rainfall.