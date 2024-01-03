Goa: In A First, Roadwork Using Plastic Waste Begins In Belagavi

The Goan Network

Belagavi: In a first of its kind in Karnataka and in a bid to make something useful out of waste, the Belagavi City Corporation (BCC) has come up with a unique infrastructure project that will significantly help to eliminate single-use plastic waste from garbage.

On Tuesday, District Incharge and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, Municipal Administration Minister Rahim Khan, and Belagavi North MLA Asif Sait inaugurated the asphalting of the road using bitumen and granules of plastic waste in front of Belagavi City Corporation building.

As a trial project, BCC has planned to build a 90-metre long and 11-metre wide road in front of its office at Ashok Nagar in Belagavi.

If the trial project is successful, BCC has plans to use this practice for the construction of other roads in the future.

Significance of using plastic waste in road construction

The use of plastic waste in constructing roads was introduced first in Indore. Many research papers have been presented on this concept. Single-use plastic bags of thickness below 80 microns are being used despite it being banned.

By using the plastic, the durability of the road will be increased to a minimum of ten years, which is almost doubled compared to only bitumen road.