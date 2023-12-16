Goa: Guirim Panchayat Gets New Sarpanch

The Goan Network

Porvorim: Babaji Gadekar has been elected unopposed as the new sarpanch of Guirim.

The post had fallen vacant after former sarpanch Sunny Nanodkar had submitted his resignation a fortnight ago. The Mapusa Block Development Officer convened a special meeting on December 15, 2023, in the panchayat office to elect the new Sarpanch.

Babaji Gadekar’s candidature was proposed by Kalpesh Naik and seconded by Shubam Rao Dessai. The officer of Block Development Office, Mapusa Hanumant Khokat conducted the election proceedings and he was assisted by Panchayat Secretary Dinesh Chodankar.

All nine panchayat members, Sani Nanodkar, Shreya Naik, Srimati Nanodkar, Kalpesh Naik, Jagannath Gadekar, Sukanti Kandolkar, Babaji Gadekar, Shubham Rao Dattarao Dessai, Dalini Franco were present at the meeting.