Goa: Ganja Worth ₹94,000 Seized In Calangute In Major Crackdown

Representational image

Mapusa: In a crackdown on illegal drug activities, the police took swift action, seizing 940 grams of Ganja valued at ₹94,000 from a suspect identified as Mustafijur Mondal, a 35-year-old resident of West Bengal.

Acting on a tip about drug transactions at a local junction, law enforcement maintained a vigilant watch.

When Mondal arrived at the junction carrying Ganja, the police moved in and apprehended him with the contraband. A subsequent search led to the seizure of 940 grams of Ganja.

Accused arrested under NPS Act

The police promptly arrested Mondal and filed charges under the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

The operation was carried out by a team led by DYSP Vishwesh Karpe, consisting of Paresh Naik, Rajaram Bagkar, Amir Garad, Vijay Naik, Akash Naik, and Yogesh Kholkar.

The Calangute police are actively pursuing further investigations into the matter.