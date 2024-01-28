﻿Goa: Famous Tarangotsav Festival At Shristhal To Begin From Feb 2

The Goan Network

Canacona: The famous Tarangotsav festival at Shri Mallikarjuna Devasthan in Shristhal-Canacona will begin on Friday.

The Ghades gathered at the three main Gharwais of Asali, Khalwade and Maithal (Bhatpal) on Thursday and all three Melas will be inaugurated in early Friday morning, and the Avatar Krithya will be started.

At around 11 am on Friday, the ‘Khalle Pari’ avatar will be performed and Kaul Prasad will be given to everyone in the precincts of Shri Mallikarjuna Devalaya at Shristhal.

After a few days, Mahat Velip, Mahati Desai, Gharvaya of Khalwade and Gharvaya of Maithal (Bhatpal) will take the “Talaya” and proceed to their Kulavi (clansmen) and devotees at Lavajama Shiveshwar Mahal (North Karnataka) of Shri Avatar Purush Deva.

Lavajama travel schedule

This lavajama will travel to Karnataka's Pantalbagh, Mudgeri, Nagphond, Sadashivagad, Bad, Makkeri, Chendiya, Kinnar, Bolye, Halga, Hulga, Hankon and Gopishitta areas and also from Ramnagar via Honnavar, Manki, Kaiga, Kumbharwada, Joida and Ulvi from Sanguem.

After completing the Yatra in Karnataka, Shri Avatarpurusha Lavajama will return to Canacona area at the beginning of Phalgun month and the Avatar, Kaulprasad and Talyo programme will start from Khalwade to bless the Mahajans, Kulavis, villagers and devotees of Canacona areas, states a press note issued by Shri Mallikarjuna Temple, Management Committee President Vithoba Desai.