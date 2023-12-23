 ﻿Goa: Executive Lounge Inaugurated At Tivim Railway Station
Konkan Railway Director (Operations & Commercial) Santosh Kumar Jha inaugurated the facility in the presence of other railway officials.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Konkan Railway Director (Operations & Commercial) Santosh Kumar Jha and other officials at the new executive lounge for passengers at the Tivim Railway Station. | The Goan Network

Mapusa: An executive lounge has been inaugurated for passengers at the Tivim Railway Station by the Konkan Railways, as part of efforts to provide superior experience and better service to rail passengers.

The new executive lounge at Tivim

The executive lounge is spread across 84.10 sq mts of area and is provided with facilities including sofas, recliner chairs, lighting system, soft music and a cafeteria. The area has 37 luxury chairs, air-conditioned space, free high-speed WiFi, reading gallery, display of railway trains, work station, mobile charging facility, memoir store, television centre, etc. The lounge has an entry fee of ₹50 per person and further charges will be applicable for other facilities.

New restaurants soon at Tivim station

Jha stated that similar state-of-the-art facilities would be made available at six railway stations, including Karwar and Ratnagiri. He further informed that the Konkan Railway has floated tenders to operate a restaurant at the Tivim railway station.

The railway station which has a passenger flow of 5,000-7,000 on a daily basis, will have pay parking facilities as well.

