Lack of public toilet, waste mgmt facilities near Tivim railway station

From lack of waste management facility to the absence of public toilets around the pay parking area at the Tivim railway station, the Monitoring Cell of the North Goa District Road Safety Committee found a host of issues plaguing the passengers and people who provide allied service at the Tivim railway station.

The main road linking to the Tivim railway station lacked notified bus stops and bus shelters for train passengers who wish to board public transport buses even as signages indicating the road to Tivim railway station were missing along the main road.

Similarly, the approach road to the railway station had three speed breakers but lacked signage and painting while a five-metre culvert along the road did not have crash barriers on either side of the approach road.

It was also noticed that there were no proper street lights along the approach road while the pay parking area outside the station was not clearly demarcated and the rates charged were not properly displayed.

The basic facility of public toilets was not available near the pay parking area and the pre-paid taxi stand.

“Almost 40 yellow-black taxis, 33 auto-rickshaws and 13 motorcycle pilots were providing round-the-clock service to the arriving train passengers but no toilet or drinking water facility was made available for them,” said Roland Martins, co-ordinator of GOACAN.

The Monitoring Cell on Tuesday undertook a joint inspection of the Road Safety and Traffic Management infrastructure outside the Tivim Railway Station.

The inspection was also to examine the facilities available to facilitate the “Last Mile Connectivity” as prescribed by the NITI Aayog Task Force for Goa.

According to Martins, a detailed report of the joint inspection team with observations and recommendations will be submitted to the District Collector and Chairman of the District Road Safety Committee.

The joint inspection team consisted of Assistant Director Transport Enforcement and Member Secretary of Monitoring Cell Jack De Souza, Co-ordinator GOACAN Roland Martins, Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) Enforcement (Panaji) Pramod P Shet, Mapusa Station Fire Officer Bosco Ferrao, Mapusa PI (Traffic) Tushar Lotlikar and AMVI Directorate of Transport Mapusa Praveen Wadkar.