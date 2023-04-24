 Goa: Excise team seizes tempo with 70 litres of liquor at Anmod
The incident occurred on Saturday evening and the tempo driver Santosh Chogule, a resident of Belagavi, has been arrested for this offense.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 04:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative | File

A tempo travelling from Goa to Karnataka was caught illegally carrying 70 litres of liquor at Anmod check post by officers from the excise department.

When the excise team under the supervision of their officer Shrikant Talsude checked the said tempo, the 70 litre liquor hidden behind the back tyre was seized.

Excise officers seized the liquor as well as property worth ₹ 8 lakh

The excise officers have seized the liquor as well as property worth ₹8 lakh. The State of Karnataka is undergoing election campaigning and the excise officers are keeping a vigil at the Anmod check post for any illegal transportation of liquor, which is happening on a big scale currently.

Every vehicle is being checked thoroughly. The excise department has seized hundreds of litres of liquor in the past two months.

