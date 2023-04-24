Goa: Thousands throng Colva beach belt to beat the heat

Thousands throng Colva beach belt to beat the heat | File

The iconic Colva beach on Sunday played host to thousands of visitors, who thronged the beach belt to beat the sultry heat.

With the temperatures soaring with each passing day, thousands of locals as well as domestic tourists invaded the beach belt, taking advantage of the holiday.

Every inch of the Colva beach square was packed with vehicles, leaving many a visitor to head to the neighbouring beach belt for want of parking.

Spirit of Goa festival

The village saw the hordes of visitors for another reason. The village played host to the three-day Spirit of Goa festival, which evoked an encouraging response from people from all walks of life. Curtains came down on the three-day festivities on Sunday evening.