﻿Goa: Engage With Those Opposing Film City, Urges Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar To Loliem-Polem Locals

The Goan Network

Canacona: Speaker and Canacona MLA Ramesh Tawadkar has called upon elected representatives and locals of Loliem-Polem to take up the issue of Film City in their stride and to engage with the 200-odd residents opposed to the project to understand their concerns, resolve them and move ahead.

Tawadkar was speaking after laying the foundation stone for a water pipeline project at Peddem-Loliem in Canacona taluka on Friday.

“I request people in general to come out in full support, take the initiative in Gram Sabhas and support the panchayat in developmental projects. Villagers should strongly take up the issue of Film City as it’s the need of the hour,” said Tawadkar.

'Aim to make Loliem-Polem a self-reliant village'

“It (Film City) is purely a non-polluting project and besides, some more non-polluting projects can also come up. Together with the elected representatives, let us meet the 200-odd people who are opposed to non-polluted projects, understand their concerns, resolve the issues and make Loliem-Polem a self-reliant village in the next 5-10 years time.”

The water pipeline project at Peddem Loliem, which is being taken up at a cost of ₹23 lakh, will cover Wards 7 and 8 of Loliem-Polem village. “The new pipeline will ensure clean, safe, and reliable water supply to the local community, while also promoting water, land, and energy conservation,” said Tawadkar.

“The contractor will complete the works in 8-10 days, and people in these areas will get water supply within a month. Besides, the laying of water pipelines in the entire village of Loliem-Polem will be completed in May 2024.”

Read Also Goa: Agonda Turtle Nursery Hosts Just One Pit Since November 16

All major issues in the village to be resolved: Tawadkar

“All major issues/works concerning road, electricity and water-supply pertaining to Loliem-Polem village will be completed and such issues will not remain pending in the next three years,” he added.

Others present on the occasion included Loliem-Polem Village Sarpanch Nisha Chari, Dy Sarpanch Chandrakant Sudhir, Panch members Ajay Lolienkar, Sachin Naik, Ratna Prabhu, Supriya Pagi and Ashutosh Bandekar, PWD (Water-Supply) officials, and some prominent citizens of the area.