Goa: Agonda Turtle Nursery Hosts Just One Pit Since November 16

Canacona: The new turtle nesting season has begun on a low key as the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre at Agonda has recorded only one pit with about 150 turtle eggs since November 16.

According to Forest (Wildlife) sources, an Olive Ridley turtle visited the southern side of the Agonda’s 2.9 km beach at about 6 am on November 16 and laid her eggs.

Workers engaged by the forest department took possession of the 150 eggs and transferred them to the hatchery, where they were laid in a pit at the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre. The pit will be protected till the eggs are hatched after 55-58 days.

Second turtle nursery

Canacona’s second turtle nursery in Galgibaga, which is also the headquarters of the Marine Range (South Goa), is yet to be visited by an Olive Ridley turtle during this season.

The turtle nesting seasons usually begins in September-October and extends up to April-May.

It may be noted that a record 92 pits were protected at the Agonda and Galgibaga Turtle Rehabilitation Centres in Canacona, with Agonda alone accounting for a record 67 pits for the last turtle nesting Season. Of the 9,995 eggs protected in 92 pits, a total of 8,673 Olive Ridley hatchlings were released from the two turtle nurseries in Canacona.