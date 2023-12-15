 Goa: Agonda Turtle Nursery Hosts Just One Pit Since November 16
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGoa: Agonda Turtle Nursery Hosts Just One Pit Since November 16

Goa: Agonda Turtle Nursery Hosts Just One Pit Since November 16

The turtle nesting seasons usually begins in September-October and extends up to April-May.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, December 15, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
article-image
﻿The turtle nesting pit which is protected by the forest department at the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre at Agonda. | Photo Credits: The Goan

Canacona: The new turtle nesting season has begun on a low key as the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre at Agonda has recorded only one pit with about 150 turtle eggs since November 16.

According to Forest (Wildlife) sources, an Olive Ridley turtle visited the southern side of the Agonda’s 2.9 km beach at about 6 am on November 16 and laid her eggs.

Workers engaged by the forest department took possession of the 150 eggs and transferred them to the hatchery, where they were laid in a pit at the Turtle Rehabilitation Centre. The pit will be protected till the eggs are hatched after 55-58 days.

Second turtle nursery

Canacona’s second turtle nursery in Galgibaga, which is also the headquarters of the Marine Range (South Goa), is yet to be visited by an Olive Ridley turtle during this season.

The turtle nesting seasons usually begins in September-October and extends up to April-May.

It may be noted that a record 92 pits were protected at the Agonda and Galgibaga Turtle Rehabilitation Centres in Canacona, with Agonda alone accounting for a record 67 pits for the last turtle nesting Season. Of the 9,995 eggs protected in 92 pits, a total of 8,673 Olive Ridley hatchlings were released from the two turtle nurseries in Canacona.

Read Also
﻿Goa: 2 Underage 'Wannabe' Assailants Nabbed In Caranzalem Assault Case
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Loses ₹28 Lakh In 10 Days To Fraud Offering Attractive Commissions On Car...

FPJ Cyber Secure: Man Loses ₹28 Lakh In 10 Days To Fraud Offering Attractive Commissions On Car...

Goa: Agonda Turtle Nursery Hosts Just One Pit Since November 16

Goa: Agonda Turtle Nursery Hosts Just One Pit Since November 16

Mumbai: Govt To Waive Increased Service Charge Levied On Residents Of 56 MHADA Colonies

Mumbai: Govt To Waive Increased Service Charge Levied On Residents Of 56 MHADA Colonies

BJP Shares Video Of UBT Sena's Sudhakar Badgujar Partying With Dawood Ibrahim's Close Aide Salim...

BJP Shares Video Of UBT Sena's Sudhakar Badgujar Partying With Dawood Ibrahim's Close Aide Salim...

Mumbai: AAP Leader Shares Video Of Plastic Clip Attached To Block Kotak ATM From Dispensing Cash In...

Mumbai: AAP Leader Shares Video Of Plastic Clip Attached To Block Kotak ATM From Dispensing Cash In...