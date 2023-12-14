﻿Goa: 2 Underage 'Wannabe' Assailants Nabbed In Caranzalem Assault Case

Representational picture

Panaji: Two minors, aged 15 and 17, aspiring to become criminals, were on Wednesday apprehended in connection with the near-fatal assault on criminal Suryakant Kambli alias Surya, on Monday evening.

According to the Panaji police, the two school dropouts wanted to venture into crime and as such decided to attack a person. An investigation is underway to ascertain whether the attack on Surya who already has a criminal record was a coincidence or part of a larger conspiracy.

“We have apprehended the two minors. They claim they wanted to become criminals but we are probing whether the assault on a criminal itself is coincidental or orchestrated,” Police Inspector Nikhil Palyekar said while speaking to 'The Goan'.

Minors are not affiliated with any criminal gang, say cops

The police have verified that the minors, originally hailing from West Bengal and Maharashtra, are not affiliated with any criminal gang. However, whether any external criminal influence is involved will be probed. The major challenge is conducting their interrogation as they are lodged in Apna Ghar being juvenile delinquents.

Kambli was brutally attacked by two masked assailants at Caranzalem and was soon rushed to Goa Medical College and Hospital where his condition is said to be stable. A day before the minors were apprehended, Sub Divisional Police Officer Sudesh Naik had stated they had certain leads that would take them to the assailants.