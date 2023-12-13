Goa: Colva Locals Raise Concerns Over Pay Parking Project At Beach

Colva Beach | The Goan Network

Margao: Even as the Tourism Department’s controversial pay parking project at the world famous Colva beach has stirred a hornet’s nest, Colva locals have raised apprehensions that introduction of pay parking would spell doom for tourism at the world famous beach.

Local Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas has joined the chorus of opposition to the pay parking project, saying the government ought to have taken the local people into confidence before mooting the parking proposal.

Locals pointed out that the villagers as well as the visitors from other towns and villages visiting the beach should be exempted from paying any parking charges, adding that the Tourism Department earmark a pay parking zone for outstation vehicles if the government has plans to generate revenue from the project.

Residents irked over pay parking project

Local resident Constancio Crasto told the media he had never seen any pay parking at the Colva beach since his childhood days, wondering why the government has suddenly thought of introducing pay parking on the beach. Owning a guest house at Colva, Crasto said that business is on the decline post-COVID pandemic, adding that imposing pay parking charges would spell doom for tourism.

“There cannot be pay parking for the local people. Do you think that people from Margao and surrounding areas will visit Colva if there is pay parking? If the government intends to generate revenue, let it earmark an area for pay parking zone for the outside vehicles,” he said.

He added: “When we are facing the issue of eking a livelihood, who has brought this proposal. The pay parking project will give employment to one contractor, but it will affect the business and livelihood of several people.”

Govt should designate a special parking zone for outside vehicles

A rickshaw owner Arun Kalekar said. “If the government intends to earn some revenue, let the Tourism Department earmark a special parking zone for the outside vehicles,” he added.

Benaulim MLA Venzy Viegas has said the government is prone to taking unilateral decisions on tourism-related activities without consulting the MLAs representing the coastal belt.