Goa: Driver makes lucky escape as vehicle rams into pole in Sancoale

A pole collapsed on the highway with the mishap and the accident mishap caused a small traffic jam.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 02:29 PM IST
A car driver had a lucky escape after the vehicle rammed into an electricity pole and fell on its side along the highway at Sancoale on Monday afternoon.

A pole collapsed on the highway with the mishap and the accident mishap caused a small traffic jam. A Verna police team rushed to the spot and cleared the traffic jam.

Sources said the car was moving from Dabolim to Margao and the driver lost control of the car due to the slippery road at Sancoale. The car then rammed into the pole and fell across the highway divider. Verna police are investigating the case.

