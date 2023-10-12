﻿Goa: Dr Wiseman Chairs International Cytology Meet In Hungary

Dr R G Wiseman Pinto, Professor and Head of Pathology Department, Goa Medical College, Bambolim. | The Goan Network

MAPUSA: Dr R G Wiseman Pinto, Professor and Head of the Pathology Department, Goa Medical College, Bambolim and the President Asian Society of Cytopathology was invited as a chairperson, moderator and faculty for two scientific sessions at the 44th European Congress of Cytology Budapest from October 1 to 4.

2 scientific sessions

The two sessions were: the Asia-Africa session and the India session on the topics Guided FNAC Fine Needle Aspiration Cytology of Abdominal and Pelvic organs and Infectious Diseases. Dr Pinto also attended the scientific and academic meeting of the International Scientific Advisory Board of EFCS European Federation of Cytology Societies. As many as 550 delegates from 52 countries participated.

This conference was organised by the European Federation of Cytology Societies and Cytodiagnostic Section of the Hungarian Society of Pathologists.

