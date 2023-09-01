 Goa Crime: 22-Year-Old Jilted Lover Allegedly Kills 30-Year-Old Woman After She Ends Relationship, Dumps Body At Amboli Ghat
Unhappy with her decision, Prakash Chinchwad resorted to harassment, leading Kamakshi to lodge a formal complaint at the Mapusa police station.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Friday, September 01, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
article-image
The Goan Network

A 30-year-old woman named Kamakshi from Porvorim has been allegedly murdered by an ex-lover and her body dumped at Amboli Ghat after she refused to continue the relationship with him. The accused in question is Prakash Chinchwad, 22, who runs a garage in Porvorim.

Trouble in the relationship emerged when Kamakshi decided to end the love affair due to escalating arguments. Prakash, evidently unhappy with her decision, resorted to harassment, leading Kamakshi to lodge a formal complaint at the Mapusa police station.

The police summoned Prakash and explained the consequences of his actions, securing a written guarantee from him. Following this intervention, Prakash was released from custody. However, the situation took a turn when Kamakshi vanished without a trace shortly thereafter.

The family immediately informed the police, and filed a complaint on August 30. After two days of investigation, her mobile location was found at Amboli Ghat in Sindhudurg district. So the police will take the suspected boyfriend to Amboli on Friday evening to search for her.﻿﻿

article-image

