 Goa: Cops Make Breakthrough In Gold Heist; 2 Held
THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 05:33 PM IST
Fartoda police with the accused | The Goan Network

Margao: The Fatorda police have achieved a breakthrough in the ₹50 lakh gold heist with the arrest of a history-sheeter Paul Cheema and his accomplice.

The police have so far managed to recover gold ornaments valued at over ₹30 lakh

Gold ornaments valued around ₹50 lakh were stolen from an apartment owned by Deborah Fernandes at Fatorda earlier this month when the inmates of the house had gone to Quepem.

Police narrow down on the accused

Fatorda police station in-charge, PI Ditendra Naik informed that the police zeroed in on the history-sheeter Paul Cheema going by the modus operandi adopted by the burglars to commit the daring burglary.

“The accused have been involved in several house breaking thefts across the State. When we received the complaint over the ₹50 lakh gold theft, we zeroed in on accused Cheema,” he said.

As the police investigations revealed that Cheema was holed up in Nagpur, a police team was sent to Nagpur to arrest the accused. His accomplice Arjun Desai was nabbed from Margao. The police are investigating.

