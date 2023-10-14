﻿Goa: Chinchinim Farm To Host Mango Gene Bank

The fodder cafeteria set up at the Durga farm. | The Goan network

MARGAO: Come October 16, the sprawling government agriculture farm at Durga in Chinchinim village will play host to a gene bank of mangoes of Goan origin.

The Durga farm, which is managed by the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, South Goa, has set up the gene bank with around 32 mango varieties. Krishi Vigyan Kendra Project Director, Shivram Gaonkar said efforts are underway to add to the list of mango varieties, adding that the list may cross the 50-figure mark in the days to come.

The mango gene bank

The gene bank includes the mango varieties Cardoz, Malcorada, Furtad Keny, Fernandin, Hilario, Annans, Koita, Cota, Ball, Malgues, Toranja, Colaco, Udgo, Monteiro, Malgoa, Brindao, Bemcorda, Jesuit, Maxima, Rebello, Reynold, Mussradh, Xavier and Afonso.

Agriculture Director Neville Afonso told The Goan that the gene bank will help preserve the mangoes of Goan origin. He said Agriculture Minister Ravi Naik will launch the gene bank of mangoes on October 16 at the Durga farm.

Project Director, KVK, South Goa, Shivram Gaonkar said apart from the gene bank, the farm at Chinchinim is playing host to a fodder cafeteria, which was cultivated for the benefit of the farmers.

Besides, the KVK is bracing up to bring around 12,000 square metres of the Durga farm under paddy cultivation this ensuing season. “We have repaired the bundh which will help to plug the saline water from entering into the fields”, Gaonkar said.

The Durga farm

The Durga farm is also bracing up to set up a major project, including a coconut oil extracting machine, besides plant for processing of fruits, including jackfruit, which will help add value to the products of farmers.

Gaonkar informed that the department has already floated a tender and has shortlisted a bidder. The work order is expected to be issued to the successful bidder by this month-end.