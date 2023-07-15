Goa: Velsao school students get paddy farming experience

The Pale Tollem Xettkar-achem Association (PTXA) on Friday morning organised a farming experience for students of Infant Jesus school at Velsao.

Around 60 students of the school were given a live demonstration of the transplanting of paddy fields at Bondpem, Velsao.

Cortalim MLA Anton Vas was the chief guest for the function along with other dignitaries including Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairman Peter Borges, PTXA President Roquezinho D'Souza, Panchayat members Jim D'souza, Remedios Noronha, former Velsao Deputy sarpanch Sylvia D'Souza and others.

Speaking to reporters, Cortalim MLA Anton Vas said the youth must come forward to take up agriculture.

"It is good to see students being given hands-on experience in farming, which is the need of the hour. I appeal to schools to take up such programmes so that children can be encouraged towards farming at a young age,” said Vas.

PTXA President Roquezinho D'Souza says 2.84 lakh square metres of fallow field is being cultivated by a youth in Velsao, which was an example for others.

“We appeal to land owners whose farmlands may have been spoilt to approach us and we have youth, panchayat members and MLA who will support us and we will cultivate their fallow farmlands,” said D'Souza.