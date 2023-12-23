﻿Goa: CM Lauds Samaj Seva Sangh For Contribution In Education Sector

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurates the function to mark the 90th anniversary of Samaj Seva Sangh in Margao. | The Goan Network

Panaji: Samaj Seva Sangh (SSS) played a crucial role in preserving the language and the culture of Goa during the Portuguese rule by starting a school for women and has continued the legacy of imparting education for the past 90 years.

It is one of the oldest educational institutions in Goa and runs Mahila and Nutan English High School, Vidyabharati Primary School and Shishubharati Pre-primary School at Margao.

Taking into consideration its immense and invaluable contribution for uplifting society through education, the State government will be allotting land to SSS before the end of this financial year on March 31, 2024, announced Chief Minister Pramod Sawant at Margao.

Sawant was addressing the celebratory occasion of the 90th anniversary of Samaj Seva Sangh on Friday. On this occasion, a ‘Centre for AI and Robotics’ was inaugurated at the hands of Chief Minister as well as IT Minister Rohan Khaunte.

Lauding the educational institution for starting smart classrooms, state-of-the-art laboratory, robotics and AI lab, the Chief Minister mentioned that SSS has managed to initiate these activities without waiting for government aid, which is a very appreciative move. Thanking Sudin Naik, president of SSS, Sawant advised the faculty and the management to be innovative and start skill education facilities too, as they are the need of the hour. “Teachers should play the role of career guidance counsellors for the students so that they can choose the right career,” said Sawant. He also stressed on the importance of reading, and said, “Reading will open up new avenues, so read as much as possible.”

IT Minister Khaunte also addressed the gathering on the occasion. Speaking in Marathi, Khaunte lauded the efforts of the SSS and the schools run by it, for fostering the love of science in the students and creating infrastructural facilities for the students to learn and upgrade their computer skills.

Technology has taken education to the next level: Khaunte

“Education has been evolving smart kids, generation by generation, and adopting technology in every part of life, the students have enhanced their confidence level than the previous generation, which is a good sign,” said Khaunte.

"The teachers should be passionate about the subject they teach, and the schools and educational institutions should groom the students well so that they can grow up into good Samaritans and contribute to the making of the State and the nation. SSS has survived for 90 long years through difficult times, and in these nine decades, the dedicated and committed institution has obliged Goa and the nation, by creating citizens that have contributed to the building of society in their own way."