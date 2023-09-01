Goa: Clamour For Termination of Service of Accused PE Teacher On Molestation Charges | The Goan Network

MARGAO Clamour for the termination of service of the accused Physical Education teacher of the government school, Fatorpa in Quepem, accused for molestation and inappropriate behaviour with the school children, rent the air on Thursday as parents, Fatorpa panchayat members and local Quepem MLA Altone D’Costa demanded dismissal of the teacher.

Parents as well as panchayat members conveyed their demand to the Quepem Mamlatdar, Prataprao Gaonkar when the latter visited the government school on Thursday morning. The locals pointed out to the Mamlatdar that the government should immediately terminate the teacher from service.

Parents claim teacher is polluting school atmosphere

A lady panch member Jennifer Fernandes said the one-point demand of the villagers is the immediate termination of the accused teacher. “We fear that the teacher would pollute other children. It is not the case of one student, but total of eight students, who have lodged their complaints against the school teacher. There may be more students, who have not given their written complaints. This only goes to show that the teacher is responsible for polluting the atmosphere in the school campus. He should be immediately terminated,” Fernandes demanded.

Demanding with the Education Department not to post such teachers in the government school Fatorpa in the future, the panch members said the future would be bleak for the children if such teachers are allowed to teach in the schools. Sarpanch Mahesh Faldesai said so many students have passed out from the government school over the years, but the local residents have never come across such an incident.

Demanding termination of the teacher, the sarpanch said the police should build a strong case wherein the accused does not get the bail. He said the panchayat would take a resolution demanding termination of the services of the teacher.

'Pervert teacher' must be dismissed from service

Quepem MLA Altone D’Costa pointed out that such a sad thing has happened in the government school wherein school children studying in Std 6-9 were allegedly harassed by the teacher. “We have all demanded, including the PTA, Parents and local, that the teacher should be dismissed from service. When the government is saying Beti Bachao, Beti Padao, we cannot allow a teacher to harass small children studying in Std 6-7,” Altone said, while saying he along with the panchayat members all stand with the parents and villagers to demand justice.

Quepem Mamlatdar Pratap Gaonkar told the media that the police have assured the people to initiate strict action against the teacher. “The people are demanding termination of the teacher. This demand will be conveyed to the Education Department by the school,” he said.

Saying that the people have cooperated with the law enforcement agency in the case, the Mamlatdar said the people have demanded that the school headmistress should follow up the matter with the Education Department on priority.

