Goa: School students make fervent appeal to unite for Mhadei

Asserting that Mhadei is not just a river, but it is the existence of Goa, school students made a fervent appeal that people should forget their differences and come together to fight for Mother Mhadei.

This message was conveyed loud and clear by the students at the elocution competition on Mhadei organized by Goa Forward Party's environment cell at the Goemkar Ghor.

The competition brought forward the importance of Mhadei and what adverse effect it would have on Goa if the waters are diverted to Karnataka.

Ansha Ajit Naik of Nirakar Vidyalaya Mashem won the first prize, the second prize went to Srija Alve of Rabindra Kelekar Gyan Mandir Margao and the third prize was bagged by Rajasv Naik of New Education Institute Curchorem.

Three consolation prizes went to Isha Mayekar (People's Panaji), Trisha Kamat (Our Lady of Rosary, Fatorda) and Sharva Kudchadkar (Sarvodaya Kudchade).

The elocution competition was inaugurated by Goa Forward Party General Secretary Mohandas Lolyekar. “Mhadei is Goa's life and death issue,” he said as he condemned the education department officials who prevented students from appearing in such competitions.

The officials of the education department should not become agents of the government and should pay attention to the future of the students.

Senior GFP leader Prashant Naik demanded that the students should also come forward to carry on this movement.

Vikas Bhagat, convenor of Environment Cell, said that to create awareness among the students on these sensitive issues, they will also organize street plays and painting competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Prajal Sakhardande appealed to the students to connect themselves with all the questions related to the existence of Goa.

Senior Journalist Sushant Kunkalienkar was also present on this occasion.

The meeting strongly condemned the actions of AEDI Bardez to subvert the Mhadei movement, and many termed him an enemy of Goa. He had earlier sent WhatsApp messages asking teachers not to attend any programmes related to Mhadei.