Goa: CCP Prepares For Demolition, Reconstruction Of Fish Market

Panaji: The Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) is soon to initiate the demolition of the fish market as the deteriorating condition of the structure has been posing a risk of imminent collapse. It will be replaced by a new shed.

Speaking to The Goan after chairing the Ordinary Meeting on Wednesday, City Mayor Rohit Monserrate revealed that Rs 5 lakh tender is awarded to a local contractor for the demolition, scheduled after January 18. The entire procedure including clearing of the debris will take about one month.

Fish vendors allotted temporary place

Monserrate added that another tender is soon to be issued to finalize a contractor for the construction of a new shed to accommodate fish, chicken, and mutton vendors. Until then, fish vendors will be temporarily relocated near the Bank of India, Campal Branch while others will be moved internally or close to the open space near the bank.

“All the vendors have extended their cooperation to the CCP. It’s a matter of a few weeks, after which all of them will be shifted to the new shed. For now, we have issued notices to these vendors to temporarily relocate so that we can begin the process of demolition and thereafter, construction of the shed,” Monserrate said.

The two-wheeler parking on the lane near the fish market will also be prohibited during this period. The Mayor said that necessary adjustments will have to be made by the bike riders.

Smart City project deadline

With regards to the ongoing Smart City works, Monserrate said that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is supervising the projects and that he has already set a deadline of May 31. “All works, at least the major ones, will have to be completed by May 31. Various concerned officials and experts are on the job to ensure compliance including the quality of these works,” he said, speaking to reporters.

The Mayor also raised concern over instances wherein some vehicle users are ignoring cautionary boards on the roads where works are underway. He said that the contractors are already instructed to ensure proper road closures.