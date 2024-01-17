Goa: 75 Devasthans In Canacona To Celebrate Diwali On January 22

Representative Image

Canacona: Stating that all Hindu households in Canacona taluka will be given an invitation on awareness of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishthapana in Ayodhya, Canacona MLA and Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar said 75 Devasthans in Canacona will collectively conduct rituals and hold special prayers and observe Diwali on January 22 to mark the historic event at Ayodhya.

Canacona Hindu Sanghatna (CHS), a conglomerate of 75 Devasthans has decided to hold simultaneous rituals of Akhand Ramnam Jaap, Ram Raksha Patan, Hanuman Chalisa Patan, Shankanath, Ghantanath, in all temples, illuminate the temples with lightnings and lamps, to mark the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishthapana at Ayodhya on January 22.

CHS appeal to Hindu homes

The CHS has also appealed to all Hindu households to hoist Ram Flag and light a minimum of 4 diyas to observe Diwali on the day.

Tawadkar convened a joint meeting with all Hindu Devasthan Committees under CHS to work out modalities of rituals and Diwali celebrations to coincide with the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishthapana ceremony at Ayodhaya on January 22.

It was attended by all Devasthan Committee heads and other members, besides Canacona block of RSS and VHP and different BJP party blocks including Canacona BJP Block committee, BJP Canacona Mahila Morcha, BJP Canacona Yuwa Morcha and others.

“The meeting on Tuesday was attended by all 75 Devasthan Committee Heads from Khola to Polem in Canacona Taluka. All these Devasthans will carry out cleanliness drives in their respective temple premises between 9 am and 12 noon on January 21. They will perform different religious rituals on January 22 to honour the Ram Mandir Prasthispann at Ayodhya,” said Tawadkar.

Tawadkar also called upon all Hindu homes to celebrate the event.

“All households should hoist the Ram flag in their houses and light a minimum of 4 diyas on the day or from a day earlier. As part of bringing awareness, we have already distributed invitations to 90% of the Hindu houses. Within the next 3 days, we will complete all remaining houses.”

Shri Mallikarjun Devayalat Committee Chairman Vithoba Dessai informed a Dindi rally will go to Shri Mallikarjun Temple at Shristhal.

“Being one main temple of the taluka, some important rituals such as Arti, Ghantanath, Shanknath, Bhajjan and other Prathanas will be conducted in the temple and 2,000 diyas will be lit around the temple surroundings. Being a Monday, a Puja will be conducted and Prasad will be distributed and arrangements have been made for food as well,” said Dessai.

Read Also Goa: Silver Shivling burgled from Mapusa temple

Ayodhya Ram Temple

Earlier, Canacona BJP Mandal President Vishal Dessai appealed to people to watch the live telecast of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishthapana, where the idol of Lord Ram will be installed at Ayodhya.

CMC Chairperson Ramakant Naigaunkar also spoke at the media briefing. Some councillors, sarpanchas and panch members from the seven village panchayats were invitees at the meeting.