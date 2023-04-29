Goa: Silver Shivling burgled from Mapusa temple

A silver Shivling and other items were burgled from the Shree Vitthal Rakhumai temple at Vitthalwadi-Ansabhat in Mapusa.

According to police, the Purohit Sunil Nayak went to the temple on Friday morning for puja. His mobile was stolen on Thursday evening and he had lodged a police complaint on the same day. But he did not know that the silver Shivling, valued at Rs 30,000 was also stolen from the sanctum sanctorum. A pen drive also was stolen.

On Thursday, a devotee bought a new motorcycle and had gone to the temple for a puja. The purohit went out of the temple to do the puja of the bike when an unknown person stole the items from the temple. The CCTV footage has recorded the incident.

This is the third burglary at the temple in the last 15 years.