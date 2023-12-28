 Goa: Canacona Locals Not Amused As Garbage Dumped Along Highway
HomeGoaGoa: Canacona Locals Not Amused As Garbage Dumped Along Highway

Goa: Canacona Locals Not Amused As Garbage Dumped Along Highway

Garbage bags dumped a few metres from each other between Char-Rasta and Gulem in Canacona.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
article-image
The gabage dumped on Canacona highway | The Goan Network

Canacona: Dozens of large garbage bags have been dumped along the highway between Char-Rasta and Gulem at Canacona.

Sources said about 30-35 neatly-packed garbage bags were dumped a few metres from each other. Locals believe that the garbage bags were offloaded by a pickup and it may have been generated from events along the coast.

Garbage bags have been found on both sides of the road and locals suspect the garbage bags, which contained thermocol, may have been dumped over a 2-km stretch of the road sometime in the morning, when traffic is minimal.

article-image
