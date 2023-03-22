Goa: Canacona municipality to install CCTVs to curb garbage menace

The Canacona Municipal Council (CMC) has decided to install CCTV cameras to track those throwing garbage in open and has threatened that the accused will be arrested by police for their acts.

CMC Chairperson Ramakant Naikgaunkar stated that the garbage piles along the roadsides and open spaces in Canacona municipality had become a health hazard and a major concern.

“This practice has to stop somewhere. We have decided to install 15 CCTV cameras at strategic locations and we have already installed one at Patnem on an experimental basis. I hereby warn that anyone found throwing garbage in the open and on roadsides will be arrested by the police.

“Canacona municipality has been chosen and selected as one of the best municipalities on cleanliness from among 1,850 cities in the country under Swachh Bharat. Every citizen and resident of our municipality has a responsibility to maintain cleanliness and should cooperate to maintain the status,” Naikgaunkar said.

“Strict action will be taken against those throwing garbage on the road and those found throwing waste in the open will be handed over to the police and the police will arrest them,” Naik Gaunkar.

Speaking further, he also blamed the vendors at the weekly Saturday bazaar at Chaudi for using plastic.

“Plastic is still being widely used at the Saturday weekly market. This should also stop forthwith and police should maintain surveillance at the weekly bazaar to stop this menace.”

“We are taking cleanliness in Canacona municipality very seriously and we will do everything to maintain the status of the best Swachh Bharat municipality in the country,” he added.