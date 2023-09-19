Goa: Calangute MLA Michael Lobo Vows To Restore Parra's Ponds And Honour Local Legends

TheGoanDigital

Mapusa: Stating that Parra was an environment-friendly village that needed to be preserved, Calangute MLA Michael Lobo said that all the ponds in the village would be identified and restored.

Lobo also said all the roads in the village will be named after famous personalities from the village.

“We will identify and restore all the ponds in Parra. We will clean and carry out beautification around these tanks with tiles and with sit-outs. We will ensure that work on these ponds is taken up at the earliest,” Lobo said.

The Calangute MLA was addressing a gathering while inaugurating the renovation and improvement of the existing Ganesh immersion pond at Arradi in Parra.

Beautification and maintenance

Continuing, Lobo said beautification and maintenance of the pond for the next generation were very important, and that is why all efforts were made to preserve this land.

“It’s not only important to renovate and restore the ponds. The maintenance of these ponds is equally important. I appeal to the locals to take care of these ponds and ensure that the renovated area is not misused,” he said.

He said that the Parra panchayat will soon take up the task of naming the village roads after people of the village who have carved a name for themselves in various fields.

He further said that people who have contributed to the development of the village also need to be feted.

“Many people from the village have willingly offered land for road widening and other developmental works. The panchayat will honour them for their contribution towards development,” he said.

Developed ponds should be maintained by locals

Parra Sarpanch, Chandanand (Chandu) Harmalkar sought people’s cooperation for the development of the village. He said the ponds that have been developed should be maintained by the local people.

Deputy Sarpanch Daniel Lobo stressed on the importance of sustainable development and called upon the locals to work for preservation of the village.

