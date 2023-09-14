Goa: Vaddem Lake To Get New Steps Under CSR Before Ganesh Chaturthi

Vaddem Lake | The Goan Network

Panchayats Minister Mauvin Godinho on Wednesday said some steps of the ramp at the Vaddem Lake had corroded and would be taken up before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival through a CSR activity from the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL).

He was speaking to reporters after carrying out a joint inspection of the Vaddem Lake Visarjan site to review aspects of safety, illumination, and cleanliness of the area.

“Vaddem Lake is one of the most used Visarjan site for immersion of Ganesh Idols not only in the Dabolim constituency but also from other parts of Vasco area. I wanted to check the safety, illumination, and cleanliness aspects of the lake which is used by many people for Visarjan.

Proactive steps taken for safety of people

“I have realized during the inspection that some steps have grown weak and can bend leading persons falling in the lake. We have decided to replace these steps before Ganesh Chaturthi for the safety of the people. This work to replace all steps with non-corrosive steel plates has a big budget and we will take this work under CSR from GSL,” said Godinho.

The minister said bright lights will be provided to improve illumination for the Visarjan activity. “I have also spoken to Drishti who will place their lifeguards here during the days of Visarjan. We have also taken cleaning of the Vaddem lake and my office is personally monitoring the works on a daily basis,” said Godinho.

