Goa: Vasco Police issue directives ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi

Vasco Police Inspector Kapil Nayak and Traffic Cell Police Inspector Shailesh Narvekar on Friday convened a joint meeting with committee members of Sarvajanik Ganesh mandals in Vasco and briefed them about precautionary security measures to be taken for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Vasco PI Kapil Nayak said Mandals were directed to avoid use of fireworks to prevent pollution.

"We have directed pandals to have separate entry and exit gates for people visiting the pandal. We have directed that CCTV cameras be installed at place of festival and fire extinguishers to be kept in every pandal," Nayak said.

“We have also directed that security guards be kept 24x7 to avoid any untoward incidents. We have also informed that volunteers will have to be deployed to manage the queue of people," said PI Nayak.

Vasco Traffic Cell PI Shailesh Narvekar said alcohol should not be consumed during the Visarjan ceremony.

“This will be the responsibility of mandals. If anybody is found consuming alcohol, necessary action will be taken. The Visarjan will have to conclude by 10 pm. Along with police teams, volunteers will have to be deployed to keep and maintain proper queues so that traffic is not blocked or affected," said PI Narvekar.

