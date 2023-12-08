﻿Goa: Black Panther Sighted At Sancorda, Forest Dept Draws Plan To Trap Big Cat As Panic Grips Residents

The big cat captured live on CCTV | The Goan Network

Ponda: A black panther has been seen at Male-Sancorda, creating panic among residents in the area.

The black panther was seen trying to enter the house of Vijay Chari from the backyard. The black panther was recently captured on CCTV camera at the residence of Atul Naik of Vandalya-Dharbandora and despite efforts of a forest team, the animal could not be traced.

The black panther had killed several pet cats and dogs at Vandalya-Dharbandora, and the forest department had laid a trap in the area. However, a leopard was caught in that trap.

The black panther was seen in Sancorda on Wednesday and a forest team has decided to set yet another trap in the area to catch it.